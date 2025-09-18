Bassi and Harsh Gujral take you beyond the Dubai skyline

Visit Dubai has rolled out its latest campaign, Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai, Bro!, aimed at showing travellers the city beyond the iconic skyline. The campaign targets Indian audiences who think they know Dubai but are open to discovering unexpected experiences.

The campaign stars comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi and Harsh Gujral, chosen for their relatability with young Indian travellers. Together, they uncover Dubai’s hidden gems, from serene escapes to adrenaline-packed adventures, making their journey feel less like a brochure and more like an invitation from a friend.

The video traces their dynamic friendship and personal takes on Dubai. Bassi introduces Harsh to Hatta’s tranquil landscapes while Harsh challenges Bassi to ride the world’s longest urban zipline at XLine Dubai Marina. They dive into the 60-meter-deep Deep Dive Dubai pool, styled as a sunken city, where chess matches and vintage car collections unfold.

Their journey also includes a gourmet stop at Asia Asia in Pier 7, a scenic yacht ride across Dubai Marina, and a quiet escape at Koko Bay. Each frame aims to show that Dubai is anything but predictable.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Director, Proximity Markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, "Bassi and Harsh perfectly represent the spirit of today’s young India – with humour, spontaneity and a genuine curiosity. Their journey shows that Dubai is full of moments that spark excitement, from thrilling adventures to hidden gems, all wrapped up in the city's unbeatable energy. The campaign celebrates that feeling of discovering something new each time you visit, no matter how familiar Dubai already feels."