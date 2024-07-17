Bata India aims to expand and strengthen market position with focus on 'Top 6 brands'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bata India plans to expand its Floatz brand with a new range and continue the momentum from its Power apparel line launch.
Bata India is set to expand its footprint and boost same-store sales growth by prioritising its top six brands, as reported by Press Trust of India. In its latest annual report, Bata management announced plans to extend the presence of its successful Floatz brand across more stores with a new range, while leveraging the momentum from the successful launch of its Power apparel line.
“We continue to drive expansion along with same-store sales growth that will be critical for our retail business. We are focusing our efforts on unlocking new opportunities, primarily by prioritising our top six brands, along with Bata Core,” said Bata India MD & CEO Gunjan Shah in his message to shareholders.
The company’s retail network now spans over 1,850 stores, including more than 500 franchise locations, over 650 sneaker studios, and over 125 Hush Puppies stores. Its distribution network has expanded to over 1,500 towns, with in-store technology availability increasing to 72 per cent.
In the fiscal year 2023-24, Bata India reported sales of Rs 3478.4 crore, marking a 2% increase in operating profit margin compared to the previous year.