BC Web Wise joins AMIN Worldwide as exclusive India partner

BC Web Wise has joined AMIN Worldwide as its exclusive partner for India. AMIN Worldwide is a global network of independent agencies across more than 30 countries. Through this association, BC Web Wise will be able to access shared resources, insights, and collaborative opportunities with member agencies across markets.

The partnership is expected to support BC Web Wise in strengthening its capabilities and building international linkages, while giving AMIN Worldwide a formal presence and local expertise in India.

Leadership from both sides said the partnership is structured around knowledge-sharing, collaboration and new growth opportunities across regions.