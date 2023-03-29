BCCI announces Herbalife as Official Partner for TATA IPL 2023

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023. The partnership between IPL and Herbalife unites two powerful brands with a shared passion for sports. Cricket fans in India and around the world adore the IPL, and Herbalife has a proven record of helping athletes optimize their performance through high-quality, science-backed food products for everyone.

The IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in the country starting this month, from March 31 to May 26.