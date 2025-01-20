BCCI seeks proposals for Stadium Signage Rights for IPL, WPL & other cricket events

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an a call for proposals from qualified entities to manage stadium signage production and operations for its major events. This includes international and domestic matches, along with marquee tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL). The rights will be awarded through a competitive tender process.

The BCCI has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) detailing the guidelines for submitting and evaluating bids. The RFP is available for purchase at a cost of Rs. 1,00,000 plus applicable GST and can be obtained by interested parties until January 28, 2025.

Interested bidders are required to submit proof of payment for the RFP via email, as outlined in Annexure A. The RFP document will be provided only after payment confirmation.

To submit a bid, interested parties must first purchase the RFP. However, only those meeting the eligibility requirements outlined in the RFP will be eligible to participate in the bidding process. Simply purchasing the RFP does not guarantee the right to bid. The BCCI has also stated that it reserves the right to modify or cancel the RFP process at any stage without providing any explanation.