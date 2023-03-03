BCCI unveils Women’s Premiere League mascot ‘Shakti’

The inaugural season of WPL will kick off on March 4, 2023.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled its mascot for the Women’s Premier League.
Jay Shah, BCCI secretary shared the mascot 'Shakti the Tiger' on Twitter.
"Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai ! Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti !" wrote Shah in a Tweet
The mascot is introduced in a short video along with the official anthem for the tournament “Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai.”
WPL 2023 is the inaugural edition of the women’s cricketing tournament. The Tata Group will be sponsoring the WPL till 2027.
This year, Tata WPL is scheduled from 4 March 2023 to 26 March 2023.