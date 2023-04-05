BELLA VITA Luxury partners with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore

As part of the partnership with two teams, the brand will also be launching limited edition packs and a new advertising campaign.
Luxury fragrance brand, BELLAVITA Luxury has partnered with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Official Fragrance Partner ahead of the 2023 T20 season. The partnership will unfold a mega campaign featuring leading players from both the teams across products and advertisements.
Aakash Anand, founder, and chief executive officer of BELLAVITA Luxury said, “BELLAVITA Luxury is thrilled to be the Official Fragrance Partner for both of these amazingly talented teams. As the world of cricket is about confidence and bold moves, even fragrance is about the same. With our wide range of luxury scents, we aim to provide an aromatic experience this T20 season."
Ankit Kapoor, CMO and Operating partner at Ananta Capital, added, “BELLAVITA, like the T20 league, enables the stars of tomorrow to be noticed. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore always give more to the viewers in terms of performance and passion, much like the BELLAVITA perfume and deodorant range. The two teams also have a pan India presence and will enable us to expand our reach and get consumer love across the country, making our partnership with MI and RCB a perfect one.”
The Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are excited to have BELLAVITA Luxury as our Official Fragrance Partner. Celebrating the finest and most exquisite is common to both Mumbai Indians and BELLAVITA Luxury. We are glad to be a platform for BELLAVITA to leverage and reach out to cricket lovers all over the world and build brand love for their offering.”
Speaking on occasion, Rajesh Menon, head & vice president of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are happy to partner with Bella Vita as our official fragrance partner and look forward to a great season and building on this association around the year.”
