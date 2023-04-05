BELLA VITA Luxury partners with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ankit Kapoor, CMO and Operating partner at Ananta Capital, added, “BELLAVITA, like the T20 league, enables the stars of tomorrow to be noticed. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore always give more to the viewers in terms of performance and passion, much like the BELLAVITA perfume and deodorant range. The two teams also have a pan India presence and will enable us to expand our reach and get consumer love across the country, making our partnership with MI and RCB a perfect one.”