Beyond Snack of ‘Shark Tank’ fame wants consumers in Tier-1 cities to go bananas

Sharing the idea behind the campaign, Manas Madhu, co-founder, Beyond Snack, says, “As we are a growing brand, so we wanted to reach out to more people through a story format. We could have talked about our technology, great product texture, crunchiness, healthy cooking methods, or the quality check level. But we knew that the consumers are not really interested in too much nitty-gritty of the product. They are just looking to understand whether the product is great or not, etc."