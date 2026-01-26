Bharat Gupta launches ToBe Online to support responsible content creation

Industry veteran Bharat Gupta, former chief executive officer of Jagran New Media, has launched ToBe Online, an AI-powered platform aimed at the fast-evolving creator content economy.

The platform is designed to support creators, industry bodies, and regulatory stakeholders with tools for content integrity, compliance validation, certification, and responsible digital storytelling.

Gupta said ToBe Online will deploy AI-driven systems for real-time content integrity checks, claims validation dashboards, and creator accreditation frameworks, addressing rising concerns around authenticity, accountability, and digital trust within creator ecosystems. The platform seeks to introduce structured standards that enable transparent and credible engagement between creators and their audiences.

The launch aligns with wider shifts across the media and technology landscape, where generative AI and intelligent automation are increasingly being used to strengthen content governance, enable personalised delivery, and create platform-agnostic compliance models. By balancing creative enablement with responsibility, ToBe Online aims to empower creators while reinforcing ecosystem integrity.

Gupta’s foray into the space highlights the growing convergence of AI, content creation, and industry governance, positioning ToBe Online as a potential catalyst for scalable, ethical, and innovation-led growth in the creator economy.

With more than 22 years of experience to his credit, Gupta has been at the helm of managing and turning around diverse media businesses across print, radio, ground activation & digital.