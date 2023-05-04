BharatPe launches PAYBACK India in a new avatar: rebrands it as ‘Zillion’

Speaking on the rebranding, Rijish Raghavan, chief executive officer - Zillion said, “It has been a long and satisfying journey for us, building PAYBACK over the years as India’s largest loyalty program with over 130 million customers. Today marks a landmark day as we begin a new era in our journey - as Zillion. The new brand identity marks a transformational shift in our strategy from being a niche loyalty program to one with an extensive range of partners, across categories. The new name and identity will also help us connect better with a wider range of customers - including Gen Z and Millennials. Our objective is to make Zillion a de facto customer delight tool for retailers across the country. I am confident that Zillion will emerge as the preferred loyalty program for millions of customers in the coming months.”