Big Bazaar launches 2-hour delivery service Store2Door

A senior executive of the company said, “We are only returning the trust and faith our family members (customers) have placed in us. Over the last two decades, our doors have been open to them. Today, when they can’t come to us, they are happy and amazed that we are going to them. They can order their usual brands from home, and even interact with their familiar store team for any additional queries. It is a new synergy and energy that we are experiencing.”