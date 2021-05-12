Big Bazaar launches 2-hour delivery service Store2Door

The customer’s nearest Big Bazaar store will now be accessible online on shop.bigbazaar.com, and also on other platforms like WhatsApp and over a call.
Hypermarket chain Big Bazaar has launched Store2Door, its ‘within 2 hours delivery’ services across India. Your nearest Big Bazaar store will now be accessible to you online on shop.bigbazaar.com, and in multiple other ways, such as WhatsApp and over a phone call. One can order anything and everything from the store.
Big Bazaar’s hyperlocal delivery promise comes amid restrictions on e-commerce deliveries and COVID-induced lockdowns across states. The retail chain started its website shop.bigbazaar.com in the peak COVID month of June 2020. With this, the brand’s stores across 140 cities have come online. The customers can now place their orders via the website and store personnel (from their nearest store) will deliver them.
The brand has also been promoting its website across mediums. With the Store2Door service, the brand has brought the entire store to the customers’ phones and laptops.
A senior executive of the company said, “We are only returning the trust and faith our family members (customers) have placed in us. Over the last two decades, our doors have been open to them. Today, when they can’t come to us, they are happy and amazed that we are going to them. They can order their usual brands from home, and even interact with their familiar store team for any additional queries. It is a new synergy and energy that we are experiencing.”