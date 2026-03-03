Big FM enters real estate with Big FM Realty launch

Big FM, operated by Reliance Broadcast Network, has announced its entry into the real estate sector with the launch of a new vertical, Big FM Realty.

The company has acquired around 80 acres of land on the Lucknow–Bahraich Road in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, for its first project. The development is projected to generate an estimated Rs 1,200 crore in revenue. Over the next three years, the company is targeting cumulative revenues of Rs 3,500–4,000 crore from its real estate foray.

The proposed project will be developed as a mixed-use township, including plotted developments, group housing, and commercial and retail spaces.

The location is expected to benefit from infrastructure upgrades such as the four-laning of NH-927, aimed at improving connectivity between Lucknow and the Nepal border.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson for Big FM Realty said: “The launch of Big FM Realty marks a defining chapter in our journey of growth and transformation. Having built a strong national identity rooted in trust, authenticity, and scale through our media heritage, we are now extending that same commitment to excellence into real estate. We aim to deliver thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that blend innovation with practicality, ensuring lasting financial and lifestyle benefits for our customers. Bahraich, with its promising growth developments and strategic location, represents an exciting high-potential opportunity, and this project serves as the strong foundation for our wider vision in shaping modern urban living across India.”

Big FM said the new vertical marks a diversification beyond its core radio and media operations.