BIG Ganga partners with Lowe Lintas for a social initiative KaamWapasi

Supporting migrant workers in these testing times, this one-of-a-kind tech platform shall help them get back to work and assist employers with access to a pool of available workers. Having a penchant for understanding the region better than anyone else, BIG Ganga, shall leverage their extensive presence in the region to create awareness in the job market and reduce the unemployment gap through customized interventions. The initiative urges the workers to call on the toll-free number 1800 202 44 88, follow the process and register themselves accordingly and get their choice of work along with a sense of dignity and self-respect in their labour. In addition to the above-mentioned number, people can also register on the unique tech platform Kaamwapasi.com, a solution operating as a mobile-first site as well as an Interactive Voice Response (IVR). By choosing jobs as per their skill-set and location, the platform will help these migrant workers in taking up active projects a step closer to them. This furthermore enhanced with Big Ganga playing an instrumental role in spreading the awareness as well as routing the people across region towards platform benefitting both migrant workers and employers who are looking forward to access to new talent pool.

Commenting on the initiative, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “As a responsible media & entertainment platform, we at ZEE believe in serving the community to the very best of our capabilities, coming together with like-minded partners to create extraordinary solutions. The KaamWapasi initiative in partnership with Lowe Lintas is a purposive step in that direction enabling our Big Ganga audiences to take active charge of their livelihoods for a tomorrow that’s better than the pandemic-hit today. Providing a tech-enabled tangible route to employment, we see the platform perfectly complementing the government’s efforts to fuel the economy by accelerating the unlock on a greater scale. This initiative we hope, will not only set the bar for what could be done to serve society in one the most-difficult times but would also further encourage brands and people to come together and take ownership of improving the situation.”