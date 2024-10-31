Bigbasket adds Spotify playlists to Diwali delivery bags

Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, collaborated with Spotify to deliver a musical touch to Diwali celebrations. Each Diwali delivery bag from bigbasket includes a Spotify QR code that directs customers to three playlists for key festival moments: Preparation, Puja, and Party.

As part of the ‘10 Minute .. Diwali Lit’ campaign, customers can scan these QR codes to access upbeat tunes for their preparation phase, calming music for the puja rituals, or lively tracks to energise their Diwali parties.

Speaking about this, Anand Bhaskaran, head of digital and marketing communications, bigbasket, said, “At bigbasket, we believe that festivals are all about creating memorable moments with loved ones. Our collaboration with Spotify adds an extra spark to Diwali by blending music with convenience, so our customers can enjoy their celebrations even more.”