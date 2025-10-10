bigbasket brings grocery shopping to ChatGPT with UPI payments

bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has taken a major step toward redefining digital grocery shopping by enabling customers to browse, select, and pay for groceries directly within ChatGPT using UPI. The feature allows users to complete their entire purchase — from discovery to payment — without leaving the chatbot interface, making bigbasket one of the first platforms in India to join this pilot program.

The integration is part of OpenAI’s collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Razorpay, allowing secure UPI transactions through conversational AI. Shoppers can now search for items, receive smart product suggestions, and check out — all in a natural chat flow — marking a new era in frictionless, AI-powered commerce.

Preeti Jain, head of product & design, bigbasket, said: “At bigbasket, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Integrating our shopping experience with ChatGPT and UPI payments marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital commerce in India. We are empowering customers with a shopping journey that is truly seamless — including intuitive product discovery, secure payments, and near-instant delivery, all inside a simple conversation. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to building technology-led convenience and strengthening our leadership in quick commerce for millions of households.”

The move strengthens bigbasket’s position in the quick commerce and digital retail ecosystem. With 10-minute delivery services in major cities, customers can now complete orders through ChatGPT and receive essentials — from groceries to fresh produce — almost instantly.

This integration highlights bigbasket’s continued focus on blending technology, convenience, and trust, enhancing accessibility and efficiency for India’s growing digital-first consumers.