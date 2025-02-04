bigbasket now to deliver Samsung S25 series in 10 minutes

bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, will offer the Samsung S25 series on bigbasket now starting today, making premium technology more accessible. Customers can get their hands on the latest smartphone within just 10 minutes of placing an order, setting a new benchmark for convenience in the Indian e-commerce space.

Advertisment

With a starting price of Rs 70,999, the Samsung S25 series combines innovation with sleek design. bigbasket now ensures that customers no longer have to wait in long queues or pre-book devices—instant delivery puts the latest smartphone right at their doorstep, effortlessly. To further enhance accessibility, no-cost EMI options are available for customers who wish to pay in easy installments.

Speaking about this, Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer, bigbasket, said, “At bigbasket, we are constantly evolving to provide our customers with more than just groceries and daily essentials. With 10-minute delivery of the Samsung S25 series, we are taking a step towards ensuring that premium technology reaches our users faster than ever. This is just the beginning of how we plan to transform everyday shopping experiences."