bigbasket partners with RCB as official quick commerce partner for IPL 2025

bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise and India’s leading online grocery platform, has joined hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official quick commerce partner for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This association is not just about cricket—it is about celebrating shared values: speed, reliability, and a deep connection with the people of Bengaluru.

As two brands that embody the pulse of the city—RCB with its passionate fanbase and bigbasket with its promise of ultra-fast delivery—this partnership brings together trust, familiarity, and local pride in one exciting collaboration.

To kick off the association, bigbasket has launched a hyperlocal digital campaign that taps into the heart of Bengaluru’s culture. In the campaign film, RCB captain Virat Kohli, along with his teammates, engage in a fun exchange using the Kannada word “andre” (“means”) to describe quintessential Bengaluru experiences. For example, when asked “Chilling, andre?” the reply is “Cubbon Park.” The sequence ends with popular comedian Danish Sait—in his iconic Mr. Nags persona—disguised as a bigbasket delivery partner, chiming in with “10 minutes andre, bigbasket.”

Speaking about this, Hari Menon, co-founder & CEO, bigbasket, said, "RCB isn’t just a team—it’s a symbol of Bengaluru's energy, diversity, and resilience. At bigbasket, we see ourselves as a reflection of the same spirit, with our focus on speed, trust, and customer delight. This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to serving Bengaluru, both on and off the pitch."

As part of the engagement, bigbasket will have a strong digital presence across RCB’s platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interactive experiences. On-ground activations such as a Selfie Kiosk at match venues will allow fans to take virtual selfies with their favourite players—blending technology, cricket, and fan love.