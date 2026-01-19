Bigbasket partners with RCB women’s team as Quick Commerce Partner

bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, continues its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official quick commerce partner, with a renewed focus on the RCB women’s team this season. The association started in 2024 with the men’s team and has grown into a deeper, multi-season partnership, further strengthened in 2025 with bigbasket extending its association to the RCB women’s team.

As the association enters another season, bigbasket is placing the spotlight on women’s cricket and its growing impact in India. In a short span, the women’s league has emerged as a powerful platform for talent, ambition, and aspiration, inspiring millions of fans and creating new role models for young women athletes across the country.

For bigbasket, the partnership reflects a shared belief in high performance, consistency, and keeping pace with a fast-moving India. Just as the women’s game is redefining speed, skill, and competitiveness on the field, bigbasket continues to strengthen its promise of fast, reliable delivery for everyday essentials off the field.

Speaking about the continued association, Hari Menon, co-founder & CEO, bigbasket, said, ‘Our partnership with RCB has grown meaningfully over the last two years, and extending this journey with a strong focus on the RCB women’s team is something we are particularly proud of. The women’s league represents an exciting new chapter for Indian cricket- one that is bold, inspiring, and driven by exceptional talent. At bigbasket, we see a strong alignment between the fast-paced nature of today’s game and our own promise of speed and convenience. More importantly, this association reflects our commitment to supporting women’s sport and being part of platforms that are shaping the future of Indian athletics.’

Speaking about the partnership, Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “Women’s cricket in India continues to rise, and RCB is proud to contribute to this progress. Our enduring partnership with bigbasket, rooted in performance, consistency, and a fan-first ethos, remains a meaningful part of this journey as the sport grows stronger each season.”