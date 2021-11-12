Bigbasket unveils new logo, post-acquisition by Tata Group

bigbasket, now a part of the TATA Group will be known as bigbasket, A TATA Enterprise.
In May 2019, Tata Digital, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies (bigbasket) – India’s largest e-commerce player in the Food & Grocery segment.
E-grocery has been one of the fastest-growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space and its growth is propelled by India’s rising consumption and digital penetration. The pandemic also accelerated its adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at home.
The new logos are an effort to establish the acquisition of the e-grocery brand by the Tatas.
bigbasket was founded in 2011 in Bangalore and has expanded its presence to 25+ cities across India since then. In the e-grocery space, bigbasket provides one of the largest assortments and provides customers the convenience of home deliveries on preferred dates and timeslots.