BigCity rolls out FanForward for sports-linked brand campaigns

BigCity Promotions has launched FanForward, a sports marketing platform focused on helping brands measure the business outcomes of sports-related advertising and sponsorship spends.

The platform is being introduced around large sporting events such as the IPL and the T20 World Cup, while facing challenges in linking these spends to tangible outcomes beyond reach and impressions.

FanForward combines engagement formats tied to live sporting moments with reward mechanisms and measurement tools. The platform is positioned to allow brands to track performance across parameters such as engagement, sales impact, revenue contribution and first-party data collection, instead of running standalone or fragmented activations.

According to the company, the platform has been built to streamline execution during peak sports seasons, when compressed timelines and multiple activation partners often complicate campaign delivery. It is also intended to reduce reliance on several vendors by bringing campaign execution and measurement under a single system.

BigCity Promotions says the platform draws on its experience of running cricket-linked campaigns over the past 18 years, with an emphasis on standardising execution and reporting during high-visibility sporting periods.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Shah, co-founder, BigCity Promotions, said: “FanForward has been built for the realities of modern sports marketing—high ad spends, fierce competition for attention, and the increasing demand for clear, measurable results. The platform ensures brands don’t just participate in cricket season but convert it into meaningful business impact. It brings speed, precision, and ROI into a space that has historically struggled with fragmentation and delayed execution.”