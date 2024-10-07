Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, presented by Nandu White Dhothis, onboards 14 sponsors

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 premiered on October 6, 2024. Each year, the popular Tamil reality show attracts a mix of new and returning sponsors who recognise the value of its captivating content, and this year has been no exception.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 launched with a line-up of 14 sponsors across multiple categories. This season, presented by Nandu White Dhothis, powered by KAG Tiles and A23 Rummy, co-presented by Cadbury 5 Star, is also supported by associate sponsors including Kaleesuwari, Haier Home Appliances, Kanchipuram Varamahalakshmi Silks, Cera Sanitaryware, Himalaya Wellness company, Healthy Grocer Perungayam, Atomberg, Bubbl Paint, Advanced Grohair and Aroma Ghee.
With Vijay Sethupathi taking over as the new host, Season 8 promises to be exciting.
“Bigg Boss Tamil is a marquee show which continues to captivate millions across Tamil Nadu and beyond. For brands and advertisers who are keen on making a lasting impression amongst consumers, there is no better TV show than this one. Year-on-year, Bigg Boss Tamil has demonstrated its ability to deliver significant value to sponsors and advertisers and the 8th season is poised to elevate the entertainment experience to new heights. The grand launch yesterday, set the stage for what promises to be a remarkable and engaging season,” said Dev Shenoy, head of entertainment, Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star.
V. S. Gadigachalam, managing director of NANDU Brand, shared his enthusiasm about securing the title sponsorship: “We are excited to be the Title Sponsor of the popular Tamil TV show, Bigg Boss Season 8 on Star Vijay. This brand integration offers us an opportunity to showcase our product range and unique features to our customers. Our association with Bigg Boss season 8 opens up new avenues for our brand, allowing us to explore innovative ideas and showcase different styles with our entire NANDU 100% Cotton Dhothis range. As a show that connects with people on a daily basis, we are super excited to be an integral part of the show.”
Gunnidhi Sareen, VP - marketing at Head Digital Works (A23), expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating: “We are happy to collaborate with Bigg Boss Tamil for the second time. This association is an organic fit for A23, given the increasing visibility and engagement of reality TV in regional languages. Bigg Boss Tamil is all about showcasing one's skill to win the game, which perfectly aligns with A23's focus on skill-based gaming. The show's popularity will yet again help us build meaningful relationships with audiences in key geographies to further strengthen our presence in the market."
Pratheep Kumar, media manager at Himalaya Wellness, shared his excitement about the partnership said: “Coming from Tamil Nadu, I have seen Bigg Boss evolve into a household name over the years. I have witnessed viewers across age groups discussing the happenings in the house during social conversations. We at Himalaya are excited to associate with Bigg Boss Tamil for the first time to launch our new aloe vera face wash campaign. Through this association, we hope to address the need for skincare, both, inside with the BB Housemates and outside with the Tamil Nadu audience as well.”
For the first time in Bigg Boss Tamil history, Season 8 brings a twist – a full-scale Men vs Women battle. With new rules, fresh contestants, and a new host, Bigg Boss Season 8 is set to deliver a ride of drama, excitement, and intense competition between the teams.
Season 8 of Bigg Boss Tamil will run from 9:30 pm daily on Star Vijay and will be available for streaming 24x7 on Disney+ Hotstar.