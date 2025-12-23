Bikaji refreshes brand identity with a new logo

Bikaji Foods International has introduced a new brand logo as part of an update to its visual identity, marking a shift towards a more contemporary expression while retaining links to its heritage.

The redesigned logo draws inspiration from the brand’s Rajasthani roots. Built around a shield form, it reflects elements associated with trust and legacy. Design cues reference traditional Rajasthani symbols, including turban-like curves and flowing lines inspired by desert landscapes, underscoring Bikaji’s origins in Bikaner.

Commenting on the development, Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods International, said: “Our new logo is more than just a design, it’s a celebration of who we are, a blend of tradition and modernity. As we gear up for 2026, this refreshed visual identity aims to strengthen Bikaji’s connection with its loyal consumers while appealing to new generations. It reflects our heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, taste, and quality, even as we continue to expand our footprint across domestic and international markets.”

Neha Rao, vice president – marketing, Bikaji Foods, said: “Bikaji has always been in the forefront of impactful marketing, from large scale campaigns like Bikaji Khao, London Jao to our recent collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi as the brand icon for our Uttar Pradesh market expansion. These initiatives reflect our aggressive marketing strategy and our ambition to strengthen and expand Bikaji’s presence across India and beyond.

“As we grow, it's vital for us to stay deeply connected to our traditional roots while reimagining how the brand speaks to modern audiences. The new logo marks the first step in this transformation- a thoughtful balance between our heritage and vision for the coming years. We believe that a modernized logo and packaging system helps Bikaji stand out on crowded shelves, appeal to younger consumers and signal superior quality while retaining its traditional savour. The new elements form a mark that is both regal and welcoming, deeply anchored in cultural authenticity while confidently expressing a modern, progressive brand identity.”

The update applies only to Bikaji’s visual branding. The company’s legal name, corporate status, and existing rights or obligations remain unchanged.