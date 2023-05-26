Bikano launches Frozen Products in the International Market

In line with this strategy, we have already developed a compelling TV commercial (TVC) with the theme "Maa ka Pyaar, Maa ka Dulaar" (A Mother's Love, A Mother's Gift), emphasizing the significance of homemade food for Indians. To convey our message to the Indian diaspora around the world, we have collaborated with renowned celebrities. Our aim is to reassure them that regardless of their location, if they yearn for the taste of their mother's cooking ("Maa ke hath ka Khana"), we have a range of options available to fulfill their cravings” said Kush Aggarwal,head of marketing at Bikano.