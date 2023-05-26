Bikano launches Frozen Products in the International Market

The company aims for a 40 percent YoY growth from the export market.
Bikano, India’s favourite snack and packaged food manufacturing company has launched a range of frozen products in the international market, aiming for a 40 percent YoY growth from the export market. With this move, Bikano seeks to tap opportunities in the international market and has high hopes of touching 200 crores in terms of sales in FY23-24.
The demand for Bikano products has been rising steadily over the years in the international market where not only Indians but local citizens have also started consuming their products. With this well-thought-out move, the FMCG major expects to grow its business by as much as 25 percent from the international market.
“Bikano is taking another stride towards participating in every food occasion by venturing into the international frozen food segment. With the increasing popularity of frozen snacks and meals worldwide, we recognize the immense potential within this category. Our focus remains on catering to the needs of retail consumers, and to that end, we have introduced affordable packages of 300gms and 400gms, comprising a wide range of savory snacks, sweets, and frozen items.
Bikano has meticulously curated its product lineup by offering numerous nutritious and delectable options that are free from preservatives. Leveraging advanced quick frozen technology, we ensure that our products retain their taste and quality, as we understand the paramount importance of flavor for consumers. Furthermore, to ensure that our frozen products adhere to international quality and safety standards, we have implemented a series of measures. These include obtaining relevant certifications, conducting multiple quality checks, utilizing X-ray technology to identify and remove any foreign elements, and implementing standardized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)” said Mr. Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods.
“Our marketing approach is straightforward - we adapt to the evolving consumer trends. As consumers increasingly embrace digital platforms, we will align our marketing investments accordingly. Our strategy encompasses a comprehensive range of marketing channels, including above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and digital platforms, ensuring a seamless presence across various touchpoints and securing a significant portion of the international frozen market.
In line with this strategy, we have already developed a compelling TV commercial (TVC) with the theme "Maa ka Pyaar, Maa ka Dulaar" (A Mother's Love, A Mother's Gift), emphasizing the significance of homemade food for Indians. To convey our message to the Indian diaspora around the world, we have collaborated with renowned celebrities. Our aim is to reassure them that regardless of their location, if they yearn for the taste of their mother's cooking ("Maa ke hath ka Khana"), we have a range of options available to fulfill their cravings” said Kush Aggarwal,head of marketing at Bikano.
Bikano has set its sights on targeting various countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East, with its range of frozen products. By expanding its reach to these regions, Bikano aims to cater to the diverse palates and preferences of consumers globally.
In addition to its international market expansion, Bikano is actively embracing a paperless working culture as part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprint. The company recognizes the importance of environmental sustainability and is dedicated to minimizing the use of paper in its operations. Through digitalization and the adoption of eco-friendly practices, it strives to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.