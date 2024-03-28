Bikano targets South market with new 'Madras' and 'Tasty Saga' flavour mixtures launch

Kush Aggarwal, head of marketing, Bikano, highlighted the increasing demand for mixtures in the snacks category, stating, "The demand for mixtures continues to soar, with a consistent annual growth rate of 25%. As a dominant player in the traditional snacks segment, we are confident that our new products will further elevate our presence in this category. Additionally, speaking about Bikano's overall market strategy, we currently hold a market share of 5-6% in the snacks industry, and our aim is to increase this to 8-10% in the near future. The launch of our new products aligns with our broader vision of expanding our market presence and delivering quality snacks to consumers across India and beyond."