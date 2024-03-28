Bikano targets South market with new 'Madras' and 'Tasty Saga' flavour mixtures launch

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bikano, a packaged snacks brand, announces the launch of its latest offerings- 'Madras' and 'Tasty Saga' flavour mixtures. This expansion into the southern Indian taste palette marks a significant milestone for Bikano as it aims to cater to diverse regional preferences and tap into new markets.
Manish Aggarwal, director of Bikano, Bikanervala Foods, expressed his excitement about Bikano's foray into the southern market, stating, "The introduction of our latest offerings, 'Madras' and 'Tasty Saga' flavour mixtures, marks a significant milestone for Bikano as we expand our footprint in the rich culinary landscape of southern India. These new products underscore our commitment to innovation and our dedication to meeting the evolving tastes of our esteemed customers. We believe that by diversifying our product range and entering new markets, we can further solidify our position as a leading player in the snacks industry. The products will be available not only across India but also in international markets."
Kush Aggarwal, head of marketing, Bikano, highlighted the increasing demand for mixtures in the snacks category, stating, "The demand for mixtures continues to soar, with a consistent annual growth rate of 25%. As a dominant player in the traditional snacks segment, we are confident that our new products will further elevate our presence in this category. Additionally, speaking about Bikano's overall market strategy, we currently hold a market share of 5-6% in the snacks industry, and our aim is to increase this to 8-10% in the near future. The launch of our new products aligns with our broader vision of expanding our market presence and delivering quality snacks to consumers across India and beyond."
With expectations set high, Bikano anticipates capturing a significant market share of 2-4% in the southern Indian snacks category with the introduction of new flavour mixtures. Initially available in a 200gm pack size, the products are priced competitively to ensure accessibility to a wide range of consumers. The company plans to extend its product range with additional pack sizes in the future. With a target audience ranging from 25 to 55 years old, Bikano's 'Madras' and 'Tasty Saga' flavour mixtures is anticipated to appeal to a diverse demographic, ensuring broad popularity across different age groups.
Bikano aims to utilise methods such as online advertisements, direct marketing, and product sampling to promote the new offerings. These strategies are geared towards reaching a broad audience and generating enthusiasm for the products. The brand is expecting to attract 1 lakh customers per month for these two products.
Through strategic initiatives such as expanding manufacturing facilities and tapping into the potential of frozen products, Bikano aims to bolster its global presence.