Bingo! partners with JioCinema as the Official Associate Sponsor for TATA IPL 2023

The collaboration reinforces Bingo!’s amusing and imaginative depiction of the snack's connection to game time.
Bingo!, one of India's leading snack brands, has announced its association with JioCinema for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the official associate sponsor. Bingo! is set to offer an exciting and enjoyable snacking experience to cricket fans across the country during the tournament.
Snacking enlivens mundane moments. With this association, Bingo! aspires to creates more exciting moments as cricket fans dive deep into the game while enjoying their favourite snacks. The fresh collaboration also reinforces Bingo!’s amusing and imaginative depiction of the snack's connection to game time. The brand is running its famous signature campaign "Match Start Bingo! Start", where viewers put aside their everyday schedules to sit back, relax and cheer for their teams. Through this association, Bingo! has positioned its range of products as the perfect way to enjoy oneself while watching their favourite game. Bingo!
Speaking on the occasion, ITC's head of marketing -Snacks, Noodles, Pasta, Mr. Aishwarya Pratap Singh, said, “We are thrilled to partner with JioCinema for streaming this year’s IPL season. As a brand, we want to be present across that cuts across our key target audiences. Snacking enhances everyday moments, and cricket fans love to munch while they are watching their favourite sport. Through this association, we look forward to enhancing the overall match experience of the viewers”.
A Viacom18 spokesperson said, “We are delighted to have Bingo!, one of the leading snacks brands, as our official associate sponsor for the streaming of 2023 TATA IPL on JioCinema. Our digital-first offerings and Bingo! together will add a new flavour to the overall viewing experience of our fans.”