Bira 91 and Crocs collaborate to launch a new limited edition Classic Clog

Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO at Bira 91, said, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Crocs, a renowned global brand, that shares our brand ethos of being creative, playful, and colorful. With the limited-edition Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clogs, we aim to combine the best of both worlds, and provide consumers with an experience transcends boundaries. At Bira 91, we envision ourselves as a lifestyle brand and have been building a dynamic portfolio of products at the Bira 91 Merch Store. This partnership with Crocs takes us a step closer towards that goal.