Bira 91 collaborates with Accenture

Accenture will help redesign the master data management (MDM) system to provide a single, integrated data model—across business processes and applications—and establish one trusted version of the truth. By integrating Bira 91’s data lake with SAP S/4HANA®, the beer company will have access to intelligent search and analytics to unlock the full value of its enterprise data. Furthermore, the new platform will redefine business processes by streamlining operations, enhancing automation, and improving asset utilization and cash flows.