Bira 91 forays into the Seltzers, launches ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale

As young adults become increasingly health-conscious, they are on the lookout for ‘better for you’ beverage options that allow them to indulge in their favorite flavors. This trend towards a healthier living has created a massive growth opportunity for the Seltzer category. With the lines between different types of beverages also blurring, Bira 91’s ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale brings consumers the best of bespoke cocktails, wine, and beer – in one single can. Offering an all-natural, low-sugar option that is tailor made for mindful consumers, this unique blend is crafted by master mixologists, who have taken inspiration from classic cocktails to deliver an unparalleled drinking experience.