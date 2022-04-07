Bira 91 launches four limited edition beers with unusual ingredients

The ‘Imagined in India’ portfolio includes beers crafted with indigenous ingredients. The flavours include – Bollywood IPA, Kokum Sour, Brown Ale and Mango Lassi.
Beer company Bira 91 has launched a portfolio of four limited release flavours. The ‘Imagined in India’ portfolio includes beers crafted with indigenous ingredients. The flavours include – Bollywood IPA, Kokum Sour, Brown Ale and Mango Lassi.
The Bollywood IPA variant is loud and flavourful with a tropical twist, inspired by West Coast IPAs that were born in California. The Kokum Sour complements the Indian summer by combining the traditional ingredient from the Konkan Coast and the affinity of the Indian palate towards sour flavours.
Brown Ale is a blend of English nut brown ale and the Antwerpian amber with strong notes of coconut and vanilla. Mango Lassi is an experimental summer essential that merges Bira 91’s flagship wheat ale and milkshake beer.
According to Bira’s team, the new launches are inspired by the creativity of today’s India, led by emerging artists, entrepreneurs and startups, combined with the cradle of flavours that find a home here.
Commenting on the launch, Ankur Jain, founder and CEO, Bira 91, said, “For this generation of consumers, beer means flavour, and we deliver on that promise. ‘Imagined in India’ is an attempt to bring together the many flavours of India and its creative energy, fuelled by emerging artists, entrepreneurs and startups. Each beer is brewed with unusual ingredients – local and seasonal – which makes them unique and bursting with flavour…”
