Bira 91 launches its first Taproom in Delhi NCR

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO at Bira 91, "As we continue our journey to build India's largest D2C platform for beer innovation, we are ecstatic to bring the Taproom experience to Delhi NCR. Nestled amidst the buzzing CyberHub in Gurugram, the new Taproom serves as a haven for beer enthusiasts and becomes a catalyst for fostering the beer culture in the city. We are also excited to introduce Delhi NCR to Make Play Thursdays, where we release a new beer every week, actively engaging with consumers to gather feedback, and craft brews that truly resonate with the aspirations of the millennium city. We are certain that Taproom will redefine the landscape of beer in Delhi NCR, setting the stage for a future, brimming with exciting, experimental and flavorful beers.”