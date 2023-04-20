Bira 91 launches limited-edition beers and merchandize inspired by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Bira 91’s 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner take their names from the dial codes of the cities. The ‘022 Session Ale’ is a fitting tribute to Mumbai Indians and its hometown, delivering a crisp and smooth texture complemented by sweet hoppy notes. Meanwhile, the ‘011 Gully Pilsner’ is infused with pilsner malts and noble hops, culminating in a refreshingly floral hop finish that aptly mirrors the bold yet chilled-out vibe of Delhi Capitals. Fans can now enjoy these unique and unforgettable flavors while rooting for their home team.