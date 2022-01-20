Bira 91 partners with boAt to launch ‘BOOM’, a limited-edition collection of audio devices

The craft beer brand has released a music video promoting the collection.
Bira 91, an Indian craft beer brand has partnered with leading earwear brand boAt to launch ‘Boom’, an exclusive limited-edition collection of audio devices.
Bira 91 has crafted a music track for this collaboration called ‘Get Set BOOM’. The video brings friends together in an ultimate house-party setting. The playful and upbeat lyrics and strong visuals are complemented with subtle integrations of the audio collection and other brand merchandise to create a ‘party vibe.
Ankur Jain, CEO and Founder, Bira 91 said, “We have been partnering with several like-minded homegrown brands, to provide unique experiences to our consumers. And this association with India’s largest earwear brand is another step in that direction. The launch of the limited-edition collection of ultra-stylish audio devices helps both brands deliver on their consumer promise of quality and innovation.”
“Our endeavour at Bira 91 is to become a lifestyle brand and we have been building a dynamic portfolio of products at the Bira 91 Merch Store. This partnership with boAt takes us a step closer towards that goal.”
Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are elated to partner with Bira 91, a brand that is playful, creative and resonates well with our brand ethos. We aspire to launch the most unique, vivid and quirky products in the Indian Market and the BOOM collection showcases our ideology really well. We hope our boAtheads enjoy using these products as much as we did designing them.”
The BOOM collection is available exclusively on Bira 91’s Merch store and the boAt website.
Music Video Credits:
Track: Get Set BOOM
Music Composers / Singers: DIESBY, Mark Bhatia
Music Production: Chapter 6
Video: Big Bad Wolf Studios & Thumb Thamba Production