Bira 91 takes over as the Official Partner for five teams in IPL 2023

As part of a multi-year partnerships, Bira 91 will be cheering for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Bira 91, announced that they have partnered with five teams ahead of the new season in 2023. Serving as the official partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season, Bira 91 is set to bring a fresh and innovative approach to fan engagement for one of India’s biggest sporting events.
These partnerships are a true celebration of the fusion of cricket and beer, creating bespoke experiences for India’s new-age consumers.
Cricket and beer have long been considered a perfect combination, with many fans of the sport enjoying a chilled beer while watching their favorite teams in action. The experience of watching cricket with friends, family or fellow fans is enhanced by the addition of beer, with the shared enjoyment of a few cold ones adding to the camaraderie and sense of occasion. Bira 91 has been a long-standing supporter of cricket, both through its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the partnership with Delhi Capitals last year. The association with cricket has helped elevate the sports viewing experience of fans and helped increase the brand’s visibility amongst fans, with Bira 91 becoming a go-to beer for those watching cricket matches across India and beyond.
Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO of Bira 91 expressed his excitement about the partnerships, saying, “As a brand deeply rooted in cricket culture, Bira 91 is thrilled to be the Official Partner for each of these amazingly talented teams. As the worlds of cricket and beer both undergo a generational shift, fans and consumers crave new and flavorful experiences. Addressing this change of guard through our multi-year partnerships, our intent is to elevate the cricket-viewing experience amongst Indian consumers. "