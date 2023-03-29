Bira 91 will continue to serve as Delhi Capitals’ official partner

The beer brand, this year, will be the team’s official cheer partner as part of a multi-year deal.
Bira 91, an Indian beer brand, has announced that they have continued their partnership with Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League. serving as their official partner for another season.
The beer brand has been a long-standing supporter of cricket, both through its association with International Cricket Council (ICC) and the partnership with Delhi Capitals last year.
Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO of Bira 91 expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Delhi Capitals for yet another exhilarating IPL season. Delhi is home for us and this deep-rooted connection with the city makes this collaboration a truly special one. As part of the DC Toli, our aim is to create unforgettable experiences for the passionate Delhi fans and make this season even more remarkable than the last.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals expressed their enthusiasm for renewing their partnership with Bira 91. "At Delhi Capitals, we are constantly striving to innovate and offer our fans the best possible experiences, both on and off the field. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Bira 91, whose passion for innovation and creativity aligns perfectly with our own. Together, we look forward to another successful season and pushing the boundaries of what's possible!".