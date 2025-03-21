Birla Opus Paints partners with JioStar to launch 'Indian Colours League' for IPL 2025

Birla Opus Paints, part of Grasim Industries under the Aditya Birla Group, announced its partnership with JioStar. The paint brand in India is a key partner of TATA IPL 2025. The ‘Indian Colours League’ campaign connects IPL with the 'Duniya Ko Rang Do' theme, emphasising unity and sportsmanship in competition.

Advertisment

In the Indian Colours League campaign, Birla Opus Paints will blend the colours of two competing IPL teams to create a unique shade for each match. Before every game, players will discuss their team colours, which will then merge dynamically, symbolising their clash and shared history.

Talking about the association, Inderpreet Singh, head – marketing, Birla Opus Paints said, "At Birla Opus Paints, we believe in the transformative power of colours. This IPL season, through the Indian Colours League, we’re blending the colours of the rival teams in each match to celebrate camaraderie and legacy. This IPL season, we invite fans to witness the magic that happens when colours fuse – because both in cricket and in life, every interaction has the power to create something truly unforgettable.”

Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer, sports revenue, SMB and creator, JioStar said, "At JioHotstar, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of fan engagement, and the Indian Colours League does just that. Cricket and colours both have a deep emotional connection with people, and this campaign beautifully brings them together. By blending the worlds of cricket and colour, we are offering fans an experience that goes beyond the game, turning every match into a visual spectacle. We are excited to partner with Birla Opus Paints to make IPL 2025 more immersive and unforgettable for millions of cricket lovers.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo - South Asia, said, “Cricket isn't just a game - it's a canvas of passion, sportsmanship, emotion, camaraderie just like the colours that represents each team and their winning spirit. Indian Colours League leverages this aspect of IPL. Just how competitiveness blends with friendship resulting in a good game, two colours come together to create another beautiful shade, the colour that stands for unity bringing the country together."

Indian Colours League has been co-conceptualised by Birla Opus Paints, Leo India and Wavemaker India in partnership with JioStar.