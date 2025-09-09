Birla Tyres announced as official tyre partner of DP World Asia Cup 2025

Birla Tyres has announced its partnership as the Official Tyre Partner of the upcoming DP World Asia Cup 2025. The collaboration aligns the brand with the spirit of cricket, a sport that unites millions.

The DP World Asia Cup is a celebrated cricket tournament, and this collaboration underscores Birla Tyres’ commitment to performance, reliability, and endurance, values that resonate with the game and with customers who use the brand.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, said: “Becoming the Official Tyre Partner of the DP World Asia Cup 2025 is a proud moment for all of us at Birla Tyres. Cricket is more than a sport; it is an emotion that unites millions of people.” Dr. Chandra Narain Maheswari, Whole Time Director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited, further added: “Through this partnership, we look forward to deepening our bond with cricket fans across the globe while highlighting our brand’s values of resilience, trust, and performance.”

For decades, Birla Tyres has been a trusted name in the tyre industry, with a presence across categories. With a domestic and expanding global footprint, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its values of dependability and excellence.

This association with the DP World Asia Cup 2025 will increase Birla Tyres’ visibility across international and domestic markets and reaffirm the company’s position as a partner in mobility, progress, and growth.