Biryani was ordered more than once every second in 2020: Swiggy StatEATstics 2020

A biryani ordered per second in 2020

● Veg, chicken, mutton or aloo biryanis collectively were ordered more than once every second.

● The mighty chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s favourite dish.

● Over three lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a chicken biryani.

● However, its vegetarian counterpart did not have the same luck. For every veg biryani, there were six chicken biryani orders.