‘Biryani wins trophy’ and became most-ordered food item during IPL 2023: Swiggy

In this IPL edition, biryani was delivered with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM(biryanis per minute).
The IPL fever came to an end with a nail bitting match between CSK and Gujarat Titans, and CSK managed to lift the trophy. But according to Swiggy, it was ‘biryani’ who won the trophy.
The food aggregator platform tweeted that biryani was the most-ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM(Biryanis per minute).
In the 2020 IPL edition, Swiggy witnessed a 30% increase in orders with biryani, butter naan, and masala dosa as the top three preferred dishes.
Biryani become the most-ordered dish in 2022 for the seventh year in a row, with 2.28 orders placed every second, according to the platform.