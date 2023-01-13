Bisleri enhances its regional brand love strategy with limited edition bottles of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy

In the past, Bisleri launched limited-edition bottles of blockbuster movies such as Godfather, Vikram, RRR and Ponniyin Selvan:1 (PS 1).
Bisleri has partnered with Mythri Movie Makers for its upcoming movies Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy to launch limited edition bottles.
As part of the association, the limited edition Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy bottles are available in 500ml and 1 litre in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets.
The Telugu film industry is well renowned for its cinematic extravaganza, which has a strong appeal among local consumers. In addition to generating excitement and enthusiasm for the movie, this partnership is set to further increase brand affinity among Bisleri’s local consumer base.
Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing at Bisleri International, said, “At Bisleri International, we celebrate the rich regional cultural heritage that India possesses and build local brand love and affinity. With this in mind, we are delighted to launch two limited edition packs in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana markets featuring two blockbuster releases - Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.”
Ravi Shanker from Mythri Movie Makers said on the association, “We are delighted to partner with a legacy brand like Bisleri. The limited-edition bottles are a perfect symbiosis of the ensemble star cast of both the movies and the iconic brand. We hope the association will create engaging conversations and build local love for the limited-edition bottles.”
Bisleri’s partnership with Mythri Movie Makers for Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy will be promoted through a series of media amplification platforms, including Bisleri truck branding, point of sale, digital and social media.
The limited-edition Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy bottles will be sold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s general and modern trade outlets, as well as on the e-commerce platform and App of Bisleri@Doorstep. In the past, Bisleri launched limited-edition bottles of blockbuster movies such as Godfather, Vikram, RRR and Ponniyin Selvan:1 (PS 1).