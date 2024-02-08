Bisleri expands its footprint with sports partnerships in the UAE

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It includes the Dubai Marathon, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as hydration partners.
Bisleri has recently launched in the UAE across retail chains, general trade outlets, restaurants, and cafes. In the past year, it collaborated with some sporting events and franchises in India as hydration partners.
Using a similar strategy in UAE, Bisleri has forged tie-ups with international marathons in the world, “Dubai Marathon” and ILT20 sports franchisees, including Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International, said, "This is in continuation of the robust sports marketing program we have built in India. This exercise has helped in strengthening the connection between Bisleri, hydration, and sports as we endeavour to promote a fit and healthier lifestyle for our consumers.”
As the official hydration partner, it will play a role to ensure the players and fans stay hydrated throughout the events. The association will be further amplified with on-ground branding presence, visibility, consumer experiences and digital content with partner teams to bring the association and fan-fare alive.