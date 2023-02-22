Bisleri International makes its oversees entry with UAE

The brand has partnered with the Gulf company - Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group.
India's leading bottled mineral water brand, Bisleri International, sets up its first overseas operations in UAE. The brand has partnered with the Gulf company - Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group. The manufacturing and bottling will be under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water, which is part of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group of Companies in the region. The association will help strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The operations will begin in April 2023. Bisleri – mineral water and Vedica - the Himalayan Spring Water will be available in 500ml and 1.5ltrs at mass-premium general and modern trade stores along with HoReCa and e-commerce platforms.
The UAE bottled market is displaying significant growth projections. As per a recent market study, the bottled water industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years. This is driven by an increasing number of immigrants and the growing tourism sector, leading to a surge in demand for functional water. Besides, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community constituting approximately 30% of the country's population. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand synonymous with the category, has an emotional connect with the audience. Thus, entering the global market with UAE is a perfect time to connect with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the trust amongst the audience.
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International elaborated on plans of penetrating the Global Middle East market with the oldest and reliable brand of UAE, "The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand, holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. Our partnership with the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group will strengthen our reach in the market. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas."
Sunir Sulaiman, chief operating officer and Felix Francis, General Manager of Emirates Drinking Water, commented about the collaboration with Bisleri International: “We are happy to associate with Bisleri, the oldest water brand in India. We are confident that Bisleri’s India legacy along with our expertise complement each another. The bottling will be done under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water. Along with Bisleri we are poised to achieve our goals in the competitive market of UAE.