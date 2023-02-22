Bisleri International makes its oversees entry with UAE

The UAE bottled market is displaying significant growth projections. As per a recent market study, the bottled water industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years. This is driven by an increasing number of immigrants and the growing tourism sector, leading to a surge in demand for functional water. Besides, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community constituting approximately 30% of the country's population. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand synonymous with the category, has an emotional connect with the audience. Thus, entering the global market with UAE is a perfect time to connect with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the trust amongst the audience.