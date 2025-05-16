Bisleri launches limited edition pack with Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning

Bisleri International has announced a limited-edition pack collaboration with "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," starring Tom Cruise. The film will be released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, six days before its U.S. release.

Expressing enthusiasm for this collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Bisleri International, said, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the legendary and iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise for its latest release ‘The Final Reckoning’. This is one of our most prestigious associations and will further strengthen our position in today’s pop culture and generate consumer excitement with the limited-edition collectibles.”

The collaboration will be brought alive with limited edition bottles spanning the water and soda category across key metros. It will further be amplified with co-branded delivery trucks, retail POSM material, and engaging digital content.