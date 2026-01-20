Bisleri returns as hydration partner for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Bisleri International has returned as the official hydration partner for the 22nd edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, continuing its long-running association with the event.

As part of the partnership, the packaged drinking water brand will set up 20 hydration stations and four mist zones across the marathon route to support runners during the race. The on-ground presence is aimed at providing water access and cooling points throughout the course.

The brand will also introduce limited-edition bottles featuring athletes Bhagirathi Bisht, Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor. Actor and fitness enthusiast Nikita Dutta is also set to participate in the marathon.

Alongside hydration efforts, the company will include sustainability-focused elements at the event. This includes three motivation zones highlighting plastic reusability, recycled plastic benches placed across the venue, and 90 plastic collection bins for waste management during the marathon.

Tushar Malhotra, director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said: “The Tata Mumbai Marathon embodies the unstoppable energy and spirit of Mumbai. Hydration fuels endurance and performance, making it a vital part of every runner’s journey. Our nine-year association with the Procam Group and Tata Mumbai Marathon has been one of our most valued partnerships, as we continue to champion hydration. We will also be launching limited-edition packs to celebrate this iconic marathon featuring elite Indian runners.”

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is scheduled to take place on January 20, bringing together professional athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts from across the country.