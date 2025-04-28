Bisleri signed as hydration partner for five IPL teams

Bisleri International, the packaged drinking water company has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the official hydration partner. Bisleri, with a legacy of more than 50 years, has been championing the narrative on hydration, building one of the largest sports marketing programs in the India and Middle East region.

Expressing enthusiasm on the extension of this partnership, Tushar Malhotra, director of sales & marketing, Bisleri International said, “This is our third season running of hydration partnerships with some of the most iconic sporting franchises under the Bisleri #DrinkItUp marketing campaign. We have a truly integrated marketing approach with limited edition bottles, on ground experiences, truck branding, retail POSM and exciting social media content with all the teams. The associations help us build on our Gen Z consumer base and strengthen our regional connect, building on the fandom of each of the teams. We have also partnered with Star Sports to be present with our television commercials across all 74 matches of the IPL season”.

Bisleri has hydration partnerships across all genres of sports across India and Middle East with sporting properties including all Procam Marathons, Dubai Marathon, Ras Al Khaimah Marathon, Professional Golf Tour of India, 7 football teams in the Indian Super League, 5 teams in the UAE ILT20 League, Ultimate Table Tennis, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Tennis Open, WTA and ATP events in India, Hockey India League, Ladakh Marathon, JSW India Squash Open, Spartan Races and many more.