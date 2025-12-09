Bisleri signs three-year hydration partnership with Emirates Cricket Board

Bisleri International has signed a three-year agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as its official hydration partner, marking a prominent expansion of the Indian bottled-water brand’s presence in the UAE. The partnership was formalised at the Dubai International Stadium and will span men’s, women’s and U-19 cricket teams under the ECB.

The governing body oversees cricket development across formats in the UAE and has played a key role in increasing the region’s visibility as a competitive international venue. Under the association, Bisleri branding will appear on team uniforms during bilateral fixtures, ACC tournaments and ICC events.

Subhan Ahmad, chief operating officer, Emirates Cricket Board said: “We are delighted to start this exciting three-year journey with Bisleri… We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership with long term benefits for both the men’s and women’s national teams.”

Ishan Chopra, head of Commercial, Emirates Cricket Board said, “Our long-term partnership with Bisleri represents a strong alignment of values and ambitions… This association reinforces our mission to empower UAE cricket talent at every level.”

Angelo George, chief executive officer, Bisleri International said: “Bisleri is synonymous with packaged drinking water… This collaboration brings us closer to passionate cricket fans across India and the UAE and deepens Bisleri’s association with the world of sport.”

Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Bisleri International noted that the partnership will be supported through an integrated marketing rollout.

The announcement follows Bisleri International’s earlier partnership with the Apparel Group to expand manufacturing and distribution across the Middle East and Africa.