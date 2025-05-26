BISSELL ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador in India

BISSELL®, a homecare appliance brand, announced the appointment of Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador for India. This partnership aims to expand BISSELL®’s presence in India by offering advanced cleaning solutions for Indian homes.

In BISSELL®’s new campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan represents style, strength, and functionality, reflecting BISSELL’s cleaning products. The campaign shows how BISSELL helps households clean smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Commenting on the brand ambassador announcement, Max Bissell, president global markets, BISSELL® Homecare Inc. said "Kareena embodies the modern Indian consumer—discerning, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to creating a warm, healthy home environment. Her commitment to quality and her effortlessly elegant aesthetic aligns seamlessly with BISSELL’s vision. We're incredibly proud to welcome her to the BISSELL family. With her support, we look forward to inspiring more Indian households to embrace smarter, more stylish cleaning solutions as we expand our footprint in the country."

Adding on to the excitement, Sagar Mehta, director, Cavitak Marketing said, “This collaboration marks a powerful new chapter for BISSELL in India. We see this partnership as a turning point in how Indian consumers perceive homecare—no longer as a chore, but as a lifestyle choice. With BISSELL’s global innovation and Kareena’s cultural resonance, we’re excited to bring a whole new energy to Indian homes—where technology, tradition, and elegance coexist effortlessly.”

Speaking about the collaboration, celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am a little obsessive about my space. Clean, clear and calm, that's my thing. So when I found a cleaning partner that actually works as hard as I do, it was a yes. I partnered with BISSELL because it's not just about cleaning. It's about how clean it makes you feel. Ab mera ghar bhi, BISSELL Clean.”