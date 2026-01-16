Black Dog Soda names Emilia Clarke as global brand ambassador

Black Dog Soda has appointed actor Emilia Clarke as its global brand ambassador, aligning the association with its long-running ‘Savour the Pause’ philosophy. The partnership marks the brand’s latest effort to position itself around themes of mindfulness and intentional slowing down amid increasingly fast-paced, digital lifestyles.

The association is anchored by a new brand film featuring Clarke, set in the Scottish Highlands and inspired by the Northern Lights. The film explores how individuals experience moments differently in an always-on world, contrasting digital capture with quiet presence. In the narrative, Clarke is shown choosing to stay present in the moment rather than documenting it, reinforcing the campaign’s central idea of pausing to engage more deeply.

The film transitions from a natural setting into an immersive art installation, using visual storytelling to depict how moments of pause can feel restorative before returning to daily routines. The wider campaign will extend beyond the film across out-of-home, print, digital and experiential formats, including interactive installations intended to create moments of pause in public spaces.

Speaking about the new communication, Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, Portfolio head Premium and Luxury, said: “Today, amid increasing digital and external noise, we too often forget to pause and cherish what truly matters. With Black Dog Soda, we wanted to remind consumers that it is not about capturing moments superficially but about pausing to truly savour them. Our collaboration with Emilia Clarke felt deeply natural because her own journey reflects these values. She has been open about stepping back, prioritising herself and returning stronger, making her a powerful embodiment of presence and resilience. Through immersive storytelling, this collaboration brings that belief to life, reinforcing that sometimes the most powerful act is simply to pause.”

Brand ambassador and global star, Emilia Clarke, said: “Constant shoot schedules and travel often pull me from the present moment. Sometimes foregoing the capture for real immersion is my secret to feeling alive again. Therefore, the Black Dog Soda collaboration felt effortless as its ethos of slowing down and savoring life struck a deep chord in our always-on world, allowing us to craft a story celebrating presence over perfection.”