Blackberrys launches “FitForTheBigDay” campaign ahead of the wedding season

The well-known and trusted menswear brand, Blackberrys, launched their latest campaign "FitForTheBigDay", in celebration of their newest wedding collection. This exclusive line has been designed with the quintessential man in mind - featuring a range of seasonal hues and styles that are sure to make any groom and groom’s gang look the best on their big day.
The campaign is focused on helping the groom and grooms squad to find the best ensemble for every wedding event, whether it's pre-wedding party, sangeet, wedding day, or reception. The exclusive range of suits, tuxedos, blazers and ethnic wear is the perfect blend of sophistication and modernity.
Blackberrys brings a wide assortment of fashion-forward suits for the "groom squad". As it’s not only their rightful duty to "dress to impress" during the wedding shenanigans, but it's also their prerogative to stand by the groom while he celebrates the most memorable day of his life!
Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director, Blackberrys elaborates, “Launching our 'Fit for the Big Day' campaign for the 2022 A/W Wedding and Festive season is a special delight for all. We look forward to seeing our exclusively crafted celebration wear help achieve the most stylish looks of the season. Blackberry's wedding collection marries art and class with finesse and functionality. These pieces are versatile, timeless, and comfortable to suit every wardrobe and special occasion. We have an exciting & diverse range of western and ethnic styles that empowers men to reimagine their sartorial choices for weddings, festivals, or any big celebration. For a truly personal experience, we welcome our discerning customers to book an in-store appointment and enjoy personalized service"