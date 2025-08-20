Blinkit rolls out parental controls, lets users hide ‘sensitive items’ on app

Quick commerce platform Blinkit has launched a new parental control feature, becoming the first app in its category in India to do so. The update allows users to hide products from categories like sexual wellness, nicotine, and other age-sensitive items behind a secure 6-digit PIN.

Announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the move is aimed at giving families a safer browsing experience. “You can now go into your profile and hide sensitive items behind a PIN and also set up a recovery phone number. This will allow younger ones in the family to browse the app without seeing any age-inappropriate products,” he posted.

The sensitive items category includes products such as sexual wellness, nicotine-based products, and similar categories.





The new setting not only hides sensitive products from search results but also keeps order history private from children. In addition, the app sends notifications whenever someone attempts to modify these settings, ensuring an extra layer of security if the device is shared with guests or others.

By launching this feature, Blinkit has become the first player in the Indian quick commerce market to introduce parental controls — a step its rivals, including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Flipkart Minutes, haven’t yet taken.