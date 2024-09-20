Blinkit to deliver iPhone 16 within minutes

Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, said, “We are partnering with Unicorn Infosolutions (the largest Apple Premium Partner in India) for the third year in a row to make the latest iPhone available. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow can get an iPhone 16 delivered within minutes. While Blinkit will handle the delivery, Unicorn provides discounts on select cards and offers EMI options, too.”