Blinkit to deliver iPhone 16 within minutes

Blinkit, the quick commerce entity, in partnership with Apple reseller Unicorn Infosolutions, is set to deliver the all-new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to customers’ doorsteps within minutes on their official sale day.
Customers living in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru can order the latest iPhones on Blinkit and have the product delivered to their doorstep in minutes. Customers can also enjoy up to Rs 5,000 discount on select credit cards and avail EMI options.
Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, said, “We are partnering with Unicorn Infosolutions (the largest Apple Premium Partner in India) for the third year in a row to make the latest iPhone available. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow can get an iPhone 16 delivered within minutes. While Blinkit will handle the delivery, Unicorn provides discounts on select cards and offers EMI options, too.”
Previously in 2023, Blinkit partnered with Unicorn, the Apple reseller, to deliver the 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus to customers' doorsteps living in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.